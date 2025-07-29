Sign up
Photo 1445
Lipstick Day (?)
So, this is what turned up when I searched for 'lipstick' in my photos on my phone. This and the pic I took last year (from an ad) for the day. Thought "why not?" and here you go.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th September 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lipstick
,
checkers
,
draughts
,
edah25-07
Mags
ace
Interesting. Are those checker pieces? =)
July 30th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
That is what they are. 😻
July 30th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A funny turn up lol
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
