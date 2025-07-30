Sign up
Previous
Photo 1446
Cheesecake Day
The restaurant where I met my friend for coffee was out of cheesecake, so I had to have apple pie instead. Oh well!
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th July 2025 2:00pm
Tags
food
,
dessert
,
cheesecake
,
apple pie
,
edah25-07
Mags
ace
Oh yum! I would have asked for some cheddar to be melted on top. =)
July 30th, 2025
