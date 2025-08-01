Sign up
Photo 1448
Girlfriends Day
My sister and I are friends, too, and just happened to be having a sisters' day out today. I'm tempted to use this for Sisters Day on Sunday too :)
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Liz Milne
Special Days and Anniversaries
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
1st August 2025 1:41pm
sisters
friends
girlfriends
edah25-08
Dorothy
Good one, and I will be using another of my girlfriends because we call ourselves “Sista’s”.
August 1st, 2025
