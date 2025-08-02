Sign up
Photo 1449
Ice Cream Sandwich Day
I made my own, with cookies and a dollop of ice cream!
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st August 2025 6:27pm
Tags
cookie
,
ice cream
,
edah25-08
