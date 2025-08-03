Previous
Watermelon Day by spanishliz
Photo 1450

Watermelon Day

Spotted this watermelon flavoured lip balm when I was out the other day with my sister. It is also Sisters Day today, for which I refer you to the photo I posted two days ago on Girlfriends Day :)
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact