Work Like a Dog Day by spanishliz
Photo 1452

Work Like a Dog Day

Taffy was doing his job when he came down off his front porch to greet me!
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
Corinne C ace
Looks sweet
August 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good dog
August 5th, 2025  
