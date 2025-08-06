Previous
Root Beer Float Day by spanishliz
Photo 1453

Root Beer Float Day

As I'm lacking any of the relevant components, how about Das Beer Boot Day instead? No? Well, that's what we've got!
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Well, that's different! Neat too!
August 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
😀🙀😀
August 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Cool
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact