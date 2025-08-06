Sign up
Previous
Photo 1453
Root Beer Float Day
As I'm lacking any of the relevant components, how about Das Beer Boot Day instead? No? Well, that's what we've got!
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th January 2023 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mug
,
beer
,
boot
,
stein
,
root beer
,
edah25-08
Mags
ace
Well, that's different! Neat too!
August 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
😀🙀😀
August 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Cool
August 6th, 2025
