Previous
Photo 1454
Lighthouse Day
I’m pretty sure that this one is in Kincardine, Ontario. It’s definitely on Lake Huron. Don’t think I have posted it before.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
12th July 2017 3:10pm
Tags
ontario
,
lighthouse
,
kincardine
,
edah25-08
