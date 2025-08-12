Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1459
Middle Child Day
Last year I was guessing, this year I'm sure, my brother-in-law, who prepared this wonderful meal, is a middle child. It also happens to be his birthday today!
He's the only guy, between two sisters, and the best cook of the bunch!
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7295
photos
52
followers
67
following
399% complete
View this month »
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
Latest from all albums
1457
2627
1458
1162
2628
1459
1163
2629
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th August 2025 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
middle child
,
edah25-08
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close