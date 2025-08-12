Previous
Middle Child Day by spanishliz
Middle Child Day

Last year I was guessing, this year I'm sure, my brother-in-law, who prepared this wonderful meal, is a middle child. It also happens to be his birthday today!

He's the only guy, between two sisters, and the best cook of the bunch!
12th August 2025

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
