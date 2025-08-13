Sign up
Previous
Photo 1460
Left Handers' Day
So, I don't know the names of these left handed pitchers, but can tell you that the one on the left got Ohtani to hit into a triple play (!) and the one on the right gave up Pete Alonso's 253rd home run. I could look up the pitchers...
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
ace
Nice captures!
August 13th, 2025
