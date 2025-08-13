Previous
Left Handers' Day by spanishliz
Photo 1460

Left Handers' Day

So, I don't know the names of these left handed pitchers, but can tell you that the one on the left got Ohtani to hit into a triple play (!) and the one on the right gave up Pete Alonso's 253rd home run. I could look up the pitchers...
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice captures!
August 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact