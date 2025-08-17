Previous
Thrift Shop Day by spanishliz
Photo 1464

Thrift Shop Day

This is from an outing with my sister, last month. I spotted the model airplane from a distance, and framed it with the basket ;)
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact