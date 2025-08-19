Sign up
Photo 1466
Aviation Day
Can you tell it is a subject that has interested me for quite some time? This is a very, very small sampling of the books on (mostly military) aviation on my shelves.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
books
,
flying
,
aviation
,
edah25-08
Kathy
ace
Did you fly? History major? Family members flew? Not typical of books most people I know would have read.
August 19th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@randystreat
History major who always wanted to learn to fly but never did. No close family members who flew, just always had the longing. Prefer small aircraft to crowded buses in the sky :)
August 19th, 2025
