Previous
Aviation Day by spanishliz
Photo 1466

Aviation Day

Can you tell it is a subject that has interested me for quite some time? This is a very, very small sampling of the books on (mostly military) aviation on my shelves.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Did you fly? History major? Family members flew? Not typical of books most people I know would have read.
August 19th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@randystreat History major who always wanted to learn to fly but never did. No close family members who flew, just always had the longing. Prefer small aircraft to crowded buses in the sky :)
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact