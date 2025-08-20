Previous
Radio Day by spanishliz
Photo 1467

Radio Day

Took photo in black and white, then played with it using Snapseed.
These days this radio is mostly used as a clock.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact