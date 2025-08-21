Previous
Spumoni Day by spanishliz
Photo 1468

Spumoni Day

I think spumoni ice cream usually includes some green minty elements, but this is as close as I could find in my files. Part of last year's birthday lunch.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
402% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks so yummy! I just finished a bowl of chocolate ice cream myself.
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact