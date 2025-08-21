Sign up
Previous
Photo 1468
Spumoni Day
I think spumoni ice cream usually includes some green minty elements, but this is as close as I could find in my files. Part of last year's birthday lunch.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th August 2024 1:26pm
Tags
food
,
ice cream
,
dessert
,
spumoni
,
edah25-08
Mags
ace
Looks so yummy! I just finished a bowl of chocolate ice cream myself.
August 22nd, 2025
