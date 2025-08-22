Sign up
Photo 1469
Tooth Fairy Day
Not sure if this chap is waiting for the tooth fairy or is indeed the tooth fairy, but in either case, he's cute!
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7333
photos
51
followers
68
following
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1467
1171
1468
1172
2638
1469
1173
2639
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd August 2025 10:47am
Tags
peanuts
,
chipmunk
,
tooth fairy
,
edah25-08
