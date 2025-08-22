Previous
Tooth Fairy Day by spanishliz
Photo 1469

Tooth Fairy Day

Not sure if this chap is waiting for the tooth fairy or is indeed the tooth fairy, but in either case, he's cute!
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
402% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact