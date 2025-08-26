Previous
Dog Appreciation Day by spanishliz
Photo 1473

Dog Appreciation Day

This is Winston (1992-2009) my little "Andalusian terrier", who accompanied me from Spain to Canada in 2005. (So did his "brother", Katt.) He was my only dog, as I've mostly co-habited with cats, although I love dogs too.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact