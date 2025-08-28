Sign up
Previous
Photo 1475
Bow Tie Day
Searching through my photos for someone in a bow tie I found this chap, who I think was the maitre d' or somesuch at the venue where I was attending a friend's wedding. I don't think he was a guest (though he might have been).
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
1
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
30th December 2011 1:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
formal
,
wedding
,
bow tie
,
edah25-08
Mags
ace
Nice!
August 28th, 2025
