Bow Tie Day by spanishliz
Photo 1475

Bow Tie Day

Searching through my photos for someone in a bow tie I found this chap, who I think was the maitre d' or somesuch at the venue where I was attending a friend's wedding. I don't think he was a guest (though he might have been).
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Liz Milne

