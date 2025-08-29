Sign up
Previous
Photo 1476
Chop Suey Day
This is actually chicken fried rice, from my Heart to Home meals selection, but close enough eh.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7355
photos
52
followers
69
following
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th November 2024 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
corn
,
food
,
vegetables
,
chicken
,
rice
,
chop suey
,
edah25-08
Mags
ace
Yum!
August 29th, 2025
