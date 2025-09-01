Sign up
Photo 1479
Neither Rhyme Nor Reason Day
Flanked by a book of poetry (rhyme) and a Mensa quiz book (reason), we have the bio of umpire Ron Luciano, who was not the typical ump (and therefore neither rhyme nor reason). Yes?
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st September 2025 6:27pm
books
baseball
poetry
quiz
biography
umpire
edah25-09
Mags
Nice selection!
September 1st, 2025
