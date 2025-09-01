Previous
Neither Rhyme Nor Reason Day by spanishliz
Photo 1479

Neither Rhyme Nor Reason Day

Flanked by a book of poetry (rhyme) and a Mensa quiz book (reason), we have the bio of umpire Ron Luciano, who was not the typical ump (and therefore neither rhyme nor reason). Yes?
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice selection!
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact