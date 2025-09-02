Sign up
Photo 1480
Blueberry Frozen Pop Day
Representing the day - Blueberry and Cereal Yogurt! (Probably better for me eh!)
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
5
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd September 2025 10:18am
Tags
food
,
yogurt
,
blueberry
,
edah25-09
