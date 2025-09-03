Previous
Welsh Rarebit Day by spanishliz
Photo 1481

Welsh Rarebit Day

This is my own version :) Melted cheese on hamburger buns, with tartar sauce and ketchup. Tried for the first time today.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
Yum!
September 4th, 2025  
