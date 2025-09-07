Previous
Grandparents' Day by spanishliz
Grandparents' Day

These are my Dad's parents, neither of whom I ever met. She died the day after Dad's 15th birthday, and he went a few years before I was born.

Photo is in a book that my sister put together about our grandmother. She gave me my copy last Christmas.
Christine Sztukowski ace
So special
September 7th, 2025  
