Day of Encouragement
Hang in there! You’ll get this machine working! Photo taken with new iPad.
12th September 2025
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPad (A16)
Taken
12th September 2025 5:13pm
Tags
kaleidoscope
ipad
selfie
edah25-09
Mags
LOL! Good one!
September 13th, 2025
Shirley
lol well done
September 13th, 2025
