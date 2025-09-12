Previous
Day of Encouragement by spanishliz
Photo 1490

Day of Encouragement

Hang in there! You’ll get this machine working! Photo taken with new iPad.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
Mags ace
LOL! Good one!
September 13th, 2025  
Shirley ace
lol well done
September 13th, 2025  
