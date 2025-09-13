Previous
Peanut Day by spanishliz
Photo 1491

Peanut Day

This little fellow thinks every day is Peanut Day! He likes them with or without shells, though without are easier to fit in his cheeks.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
