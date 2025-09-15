Sign up
Previous
Photo 1493
Double Cheeseburger Day
So, it's a cheese sandwich with some veggies, actually, but it will do. Tasted good too :)
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7411
photos
52
followers
70
following
409% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th September 2025 11:19am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks good and healthy
September 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Yummy!
September 16th, 2025
