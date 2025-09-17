Previous
Monte Cristo Day by spanishliz
Photo 1495

Monte Cristo Day

Instead of having a cheese sandwich pose as something it isn’t, again, I called up a movie poster and snapped a photo.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags ace
Fabulous movie!
September 18th, 2025  
