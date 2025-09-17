Sign up
Previous
Photo 1495
Monte Cristo Day
Instead of having a cheese sandwich pose as something it isn’t, again, I called up a movie poster and snapped a photo.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th September 2025 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
edah25-09
Mags
ace
Fabulous movie!
September 18th, 2025
