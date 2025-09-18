Previous
Cheesburger Day by spanishliz
Photo 1496

Cheesburger Day

I've decided that there are far too many cheesy food days this month, so these pigeons, waiting for their non-cheeseburger breakfast, are representing this day!
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
John Falconer ace
Nice capture. Love the Sun off the window.
September 18th, 2025  
