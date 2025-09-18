Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1496
Cheesburger Day
I've decided that there are far too many cheesy food days this month, so these pigeons, waiting for their non-cheeseburger breakfast, are representing this day!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7420
photos
52
followers
70
following
409% complete
View this month »
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
Latest from all albums
2664
1196
1197
2665
1495
1496
1198
2666
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th September 2025 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeons
,
cheeseburger
,
edah25-09
John Falconer
ace
Nice capture. Love the Sun off the window.
September 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close