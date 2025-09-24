Previous
Punctuation Day by spanishliz
Photo 1502

Punctuation Day

These cookies seem to be very excited!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
411% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
!!! There ya go. =)
September 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact