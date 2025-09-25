Sign up
Photo 1503
Comic Book Day
I have no comic books, so Garfield posed for me, holding a flower.
(I used my "big" camera, so here's another one for my get pushed challenge!)
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1503
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
25th September 2025 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
comic book
,
garfield
,
edah25-09
,
get-pushed-686
Liz Milne
ace
One more for the challenge! Hope you like it Mary
@mcsiegle
September 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
So cute!
September 25th, 2025
