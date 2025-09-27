Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1505
Crush a Can Day
So, I crushed this one using the "twirl" effect on the app on my iPad. I have kept the can because it "popped" on its own one day, raising its top, as you can see.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
412% complete
View this month »
Tags
can
,
photobooth
,
tin
,
ipad
,
twirl
,
edah25-09
,
crush a can
Mags
ace
Very cool effect!
September 28th, 2025
