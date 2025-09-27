Previous
Crush a Can Day by spanishliz
Photo 1505

Crush a Can Day

So, I crushed this one using the "twirl" effect on the app on my iPad. I have kept the can because it "popped" on its own one day, raising its top, as you can see.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Very cool effect!
September 28th, 2025  
