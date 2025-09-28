Sign up
Previous
Photo 1506
Good Neighbour Day
I reckon that good neighbours make sure to put their garbage and recycling out in a tidy manner, as I've done here. Yes?
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th September 2025 8:32am
Tags
recycling
,
garbage
,
bins
,
edah25-09
