Previous
Photo 1507
Coffee Day
Nice big cups, and the coffee's good too! One of the places my sister and I go for coffee has these large, not overly expensive cups - and comfy chairs!
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st August 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
cup
,
edah25-09
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
September 30th, 2025
