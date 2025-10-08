Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1509
Pierogi Day
Pierogies and broccoli are a new meal offered by Heart to Home and I thought I'd try them out.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7510
photos
55
followers
73
following
414% complete
View this month »
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
Latest from all albums
1512
2704
2705
1513
1514
2706
2707
1219
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th October 2025 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
pierogi
,
broccoli
,
perogie
,
edah25-10
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close