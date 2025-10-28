Sign up
Photo 1513
Chocolate Day
Who can resist an Aero bar?
28th October 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th October 2025 1:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
chocolate bar
,
edah25-10
Mags
ace
I don't think I've ever had one.
October 28th, 2025
