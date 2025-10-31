Sign up
Previous
Photo 1515
Happy Halloween
One more "how I celebrate Halloween" pic for April. Usually Teddy wears his Halloween sweater, but he needs to have his baseball shirt on to cheer on the Blue Jays tonight in Game 6, so he's letting Amethyst wear it.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7514
photos
55
followers
73
following
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1514
2706
2707
1219
1220
2708
1515
2709
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st October 2025 3:39pm
Tags
bear
,
halloween
,
pumpkin
,
teddy bear
,
gpspanishliz
,
get-pushed-691
,
edah25-10
Liz Milne
ace
One more for you April!
@aecasey
October 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
October 31st, 2025
