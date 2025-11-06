Previous
Saxophone Day by spanishliz
Photo 1521

Saxophone Day

I've turned to my scrapbooking stash for this one, and though I may have used this sax before, this is a new photo taken today.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
November 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice!
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact