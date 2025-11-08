Previous
Cappuccino Day by spanishliz
Photo 1523

Cappuccino Day

How about some mugs in which to prepare one's cappuccino to be enjoyed?
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
417% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact