Previous
Photo 1526
Remembrance Day
I took this several years ago, a few days after Remembrance Day, but with all the wreaths still in place.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
17th November 2009 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
canada
,
autumn
,
memorial
,
wreath
,
war memorial
,
remembrance day
