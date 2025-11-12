Sign up
Previous
Photo 1527
Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
I just happened to have soup for lunch today. It wasn't chicken, but it was good and warm and did the trick.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
food
,
soup
,
edah25-11
Mags
ace
Looks great!
November 13th, 2025
