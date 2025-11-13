Previous
World Kindness Day by spanishliz
Photo 1528

World Kindness Day

The kindness seems to have been lacking in whoever put this great gouge in somebody's lawn. It might have been the sidewalk plough out for its first run of the season after the snow the other day, as it has been known to cut corners - and turf.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Liz Milne

Mags ace
That wasn't very nice!
November 13th, 2025  
