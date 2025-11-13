Sign up
Photo 1528
World Kindness Day
The kindness seems to have been lacking in whoever put this great gouge in somebody's lawn. It might have been the sidewalk plough out for its first run of the season after the snow the other day, as it has been known to cut corners - and turf.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
Comments
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
13th November 2025 10:36am
Tags
damage
,
edah25-11
,
curse-18
Mags
That wasn't very nice!
November 13th, 2025
