Previous
Photo 1530
Junk Food Day
Giant chocolate chip cookies probably count eh.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th November 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cookie
,
junk-food
,
edah25-11
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
well... I read a humorous list once of things that don't have calories. The piece stated that brown was a "universal color" and therefore anything that was brown did not have any calories (it was much funnier on that list!), so therefore, chocolate and things like chocolate chip cookies, which are brown, did not have any calories. You're safe (if you want to believe that!). Sure wish I could find that list again- it was really funny. Delicious shot!
November 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks so tempting
November 17th, 2025
