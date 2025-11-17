Sign up
Previous
Photo 1531
Take a Hike Day
I didn’t go far today so here’s a photo from a couple of years ago at Elora Gorge.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7557
photos
55
followers
75
following
419% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th September 2022 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hike
,
elora
,
edah25-11
Mags
ace
Lovely green plants!
November 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
An inviting path
November 18th, 2025
