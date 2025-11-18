Sign up
Previous
Photo 1532
Push Button Phone Day
I might have used this photo before but it seems appropriate.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7560
photos
55
followers
75
following
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
1230
2725
1530
1531
2726
1532
2727
1231
Tags
phone
,
telephone
,
edah25-11
Mags
I think we'll end up really missing these one day.
November 18th, 2025
