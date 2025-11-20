Sign up
Previous
Photo 1534
Absurdity Day
This accidental semi-selfie taken with my iPad is somewhat absurd, is it not?
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
4
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7566
photos
55
followers
75
following
420% complete
View this month »
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
Latest from all albums
2727
1231
1232
1533
626
2728
1534
2729
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPad (A16)
Taken
19th November 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
ipad
,
selfie
,
absurdity
,
edah25-11
Mags
ace
LOL! Are those your fingers?
November 21st, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
Yes! I'm still a novice with the iPad camera ;)
November 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Could make an excellent abstract
November 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@spanishliz
You'll figure it out. =)
November 21st, 2025
