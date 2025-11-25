Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1539
Shopping Reminder Day
Seeing these Christmassy socks in a store today served to remind me that it's exactly one month until Christmas!
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7578
photos
55
followers
75
following
421% complete
View this month »
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
Latest from all albums
2731
1537
2732
1538
2733
2734
1234
1539
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th November 2025 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
socks
,
edah25-11
,
mundane-socks2025
Mags
ace
Cute socks!
November 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close