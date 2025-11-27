Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1541
Craft Jerky Day
I took two photos of the jerky section on this day last year, and only posted one then. Here's the other one.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7583
photos
55
followers
75
following
422% complete
View this month »
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
Latest from all albums
2734
1234
1539
2735
1540
1541
2736
1235
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th November 2024 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snack
,
food
,
jerky
,
edah25-11
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close