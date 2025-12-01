Sign up
Photo 1544
Eat a Red Apple Day
Spotted whilst shopping. Didn't buy them as I didn't feel like carrying such a heavy bag home.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
red
,
fruit
,
food
,
apple
,
red apple
,
edah25-12
Mags
ace
I missed the McIntosh apples this year. They are my favorite red apples.
December 2nd, 2025
