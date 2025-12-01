Previous
Eat a Red Apple Day by spanishliz
Photo 1544

Eat a Red Apple Day

Spotted whilst shopping. Didn't buy them as I didn't feel like carrying such a heavy bag home.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
423% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I missed the McIntosh apples this year. They are my favorite red apples.
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact