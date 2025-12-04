Sign up
Previous
Photo 1547
Wear Brown Shoes Day
Sadly, I don't have these shoes any longer, having worn them until they fell apart. They were very comfy. None of the shoes I have now are brown, so I've searched the archives for this.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7603
photos
55
followers
75
following
423% complete
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
2741
1239
1240
1546
2742
1547
2743
1241
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
29th July 2007 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
selfie
,
edah25-12
,
brown shoes
Mags
ace
They do look well worn and I'm sure you got your money's worth out of them.
December 4th, 2025
