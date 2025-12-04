Previous
Wear Brown Shoes Day by spanishliz
Wear Brown Shoes Day

Sadly, I don't have these shoes any longer, having worn them until they fell apart. They were very comfy. None of the shoes I have now are brown, so I've searched the archives for this.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Liz Milne

Latest from all albums

Mags ace
They do look well worn and I'm sure you got your money's worth out of them.
December 4th, 2025  
