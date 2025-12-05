Previous
Bathtub Party Day by spanishliz
Photo 1548

Bathtub Party Day

Little Yellow Duck has invited Bernie to this year's party, perhaps because of what he carries in that barrel?
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact