Photo 1550
Letter Writing Day
This was taken last winter, but it's been snowing again today and I had no intention of going walking in the snow, for any reason. This will have to do.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
snow
winter
post
mailbox
mail
postbox
edah25-12
